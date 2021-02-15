News

Bandits abduct 18 passengers, abandon woman, baby in Niger

Chief of Staff, DG narrowly escape

 

 

Bandits have abducted 18 passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) travelling from Kontagora to Minna, Niger. Findings by our Correspondent have it that the attack occurred along Yakila village in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

 

The attack, which occurred yesterday afternoon, had the Chief of Staff to the State Government, Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara and Director General of the Niger State Emergency Maganagement Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Inga, narrowly escaping as the bandits just finished their operations when they arrived the scene.

 

It was gathered that the bandits left a woman and her baby behind and went away with other 18 passengers to unknown destination.

 

Confirming the incident, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Ibrahim Inga, said the kidnap incident happened some minutes after arrived.

 

Accordingly, he said: “I was on my way from Kagara for the revalidation of my All Progressives Congress (APC) membership in company of the Chief of staff and we met the scene where the bandits operated.

 

“We only met a woman with her child who were left by the bandits. She told us the other passengers in the bus have been taken away.

 

“The only thing I can  practitell you now is that, we have rescued the woman and her baby and she is in the vehicle with us and we are on our way to Minna. She told us that the bandits blocked the way during the operations.

 

“No government official was among those kidnapped. I can’t give more than that for now because the woman is traumatized and we cannot be asking her too many questions for now”.

 

The Director General however promised to get back to our Correspondent when he gets to Minna and has more details. As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive as he could not be reached.

