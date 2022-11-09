Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct 20 children in Niger, demand N40m

Bandits have kidnapped 20 children between the ages of four and 10 years in the Kusherki Community of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The children abducted included four males and 16 females.

Residents said the children had so far spent 21 days in captivity and bandits were demanding N40 million ransom.

A resident said that the children had been subjected to hardship by their abductors.

He said the parents of the children who had been in a difficult situation since the abduction called on the authorities to assist in rescuing them.

Residents said bandits had in the past few weeks returned to operations in Rafi and Magama axis as well as Zungeru-Tegina Road, putting fear in the minds of farmers who have just started harvesting their crops.

Another resident, Abdullahi Ibrahim said that many of their relations that were kidnapped four months ago were also still in captivity.

 

