Bandits abduct another First Class traditional ruler in Kaduna

Daredevil gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Traditional Ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in the Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Gyet Maude.

Brother of the monarch, Anthony Maude confirmed the development to Channels Television via telephone on Monday.

According to the brother, the monarch was kidnapped on his farm located at Gitata community in Nasarawa State.

The community is located at the boundary between Kaduna and Nasarawa states

It is not yet clear if the royal father, who is over 80-year-old, went to the farm alone or was accompanied by his security details.

Both the Kaduna State Government and the police authorities were yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

