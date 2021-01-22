Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct another village head in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ahmed Sani, Katsina

Gunmen in their numbers suspected to be bandits on Friday morning kidnapped the Head of Radda Village of Charanchi Local Government, Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Kabir Umar.
The bandits were said to have stormed the residence of the traditional ruler at about 2:42am shot his younger brother, Aminu Umar, before abducting the ruler.
Radda Village is the hometown of the Director-General Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda.
An eyewitness, Zubairu Khalifa, who spoke to newsmen via telephone on Friday, said the victim was still asleep when the bandits, numbering 10, invaded the town and moved straight to his residence.
He said: “Today (Friday) at about 2:42am some armed people riding on motorcycles attacked our community and kidnapped our Village Head, Alhaji Kabir Umar, and injured his younger brother, Aminu Umar. As we speak, Aminu Umar has been taken to an orthopaedic hospital in Katsina.
“They came to the town on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically and asking people where is the residence of the village head. We heard one of them saying he knew Alhaji Kabir’s residence. A few minutes after, we heard his younger brother shouting for help,” he said.
Zubairu  said the incident has been reported to the police and they (police) had visited the scene of the attack and were currently in the bush with some vigilantes in search of the abducted village head.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi/Cross River war: 9-year-old boy, man killed, three missing

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Two persons have been killed in a renewed boundary war between the people of Izzi in Ebonyi State and their neighbours in Obubara, Cross River State. The two neighbouring communities have been at war for many years with many killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed. The age-long boundary war, which restarted on Wednesday […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Police recover bodies of six drowned officers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has said that it has recovered six bodies of the policemen who drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government for the senatorial by-election, which held on Saturday. In a statement on Sunday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat said that the Police […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong’s Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong’s Chief of Staff, Mr Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19. His positive test came to light following a directive from the governor on Wednesday for all members of the State Executive to undergo mandatory tests for the virus. The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica