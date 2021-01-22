Bandits abduct another village head in Katsina

Ahmed Sani, Katsina

Gunmen in their numbers suspected to be bandits on Friday morning kidnapped the Head of Radda Village of Charanchi Local Government, Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Kabir Umar.

The bandits were said to have stormed the residence of the traditional ruler at about 2:42am shot his younger brother, Aminu Umar, before abducting the ruler.

Radda Village is the hometown of the Director-General Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda.

An eyewitness, Zubairu Khalifa, who spoke to newsmen via telephone on Friday, said the victim was still asleep when the bandits, numbering 10, invaded the town and moved straight to his residence.

He said: “Today (Friday) at about 2:42am some armed people riding on motorcycles attacked our community and kidnapped our Village Head, Alhaji Kabir Umar, and injured his younger brother, Aminu Umar. As we speak, Aminu Umar has been taken to an orthopaedic hospital in Katsina.

“They came to the town on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically and asking people where is the residence of the village head. We heard one of them saying he knew Alhaji Kabir’s residence. A few minutes after, we heard his younger brother shouting for help,” he said.

Zubairu said the incident has been reported to the police and they (police) had visited the scene of the attack and were currently in the bush with some vigilantes in search of the abducted village head.

Like this: Like Loading...