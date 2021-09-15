Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct Catholic Priest inside church house in Kaduna

Posted on

Gunmen in their numbers on Monday night invaded the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Anchuna and kidnapped the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Luka Benson Yakusak. The attack took place in Ikulu Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen, who were said to be in their numbers, stormed the community shooting sporadically into the air, before kidnapping the Reverend Father. Sources in the community disclosed that nothing has been heard from the kidnappers since the Reverend Father was taken away to an unknown destination.

The Kaduna State Police Command was yet to issue a statement on the kidnap. But reacting to the abduction, the Hausa Christians Foundation has asked Nigerians especially Christians to mobilise and pray for the abducted Priest. In a message on their Facebook wall, the group said “Barely two days that Rev Silas Y Ali an ECWA Pastor of ECWA Zonzon DCC was martyred at Zango Town, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, another Catholic Priest of Anchuna Parish, Rev. Fr. Benson Yakusak in Ikulu Chiefdom of ZagonKataf LGA, Kaduna State, was kidnapped by “unknown gunmen” this yesterday’s night. “Join us to pray for God’s intervention concerning this God’s servant. We shallnot loss this one to these evil people in Jesus Name,” they prayed.

Our Reporters

