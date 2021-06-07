Bandits abduct District Head of Zungeru, two wives

Bandits have abducted the District Head of Zungeru, Mallam Mustapha Madaki, (Madakin Zungeru), and his two wives in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

A source close to the Zungeru town said over 20 gunmen parked their motorcycles about 500 meters away and moved into the town on foot to carry out their attack.

Zungeru town where is about 30 kilometres from Tegina, and it is the host community to the 700 MagaWatts hydro Electricity dam currently under construction.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen stormed the Zungeru at about 1:40am yesterday, made their way straight to the house of the Madakin Zungeru and carried him and one of his wives, Habiba from her room.

The well coordinated attack which lasted for less than 30 minutes according to the source may have been through an informant as it was only Madaki and his wives that were abducted from the town.

The New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen also abducted the second wife of the Madakin Zungeru without any resistance from any quarter.

Findings also have it that the ongoing work at the Zungeru Dam has suffered a setback as the construction company handling the construction work on the 700 Megawatt of the Zungeru hydro dam, Messrs CNEECSino hydro have abandoned the site for fear of being attacked by Bandits.

