News Top Stories

Bandits abduct District Head of Zungeru, two wives

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

Bandits have abducted the District Head of Zungeru, Mallam Mustapha Madaki, (Madakin Zungeru), and his two wives in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

A source close to the Zungeru town said over 20 gunmen parked their motorcycles about 500 meters away and moved into the town on foot to carry out their attack.

 

Zungeru town where is about 30 kilometres from Tegina, and it is the host community to the 700 MagaWatts hydro Electricity dam currently under construction.

 

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen stormed the Zungeru at about 1:40am yesterday, made their way straight to the house of the Madakin Zungeru and carried him and one of his wives, Habiba from her room.

 

The well coordinated attack which lasted for less than 30 minutes according to the source may have been through an informant as it was only Madaki and his wives that were abducted from the town.

 

The New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen also abducted the second wife of the Madakin Zungeru without any resistance from any quarter.

 

Findings also have it that the ongoing work at the Zungeru Dam has suffered a setback as the construction company handling the construction work on the 700 Megawatt of the Zungeru hydro dam, Messrs CNEECSino hydro have abandoned the site for fear of being attacked by Bandits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Enter new Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Maj.-Gen. Irabor: The CDS is a member of the 34 regular combatant course of NDA. He had served as the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in the North-East. The two-star General, who is likely to get double promotion to the rank of General, is highly-regarded as one of the OPLD commanders that took […]
News Top Stories

2023: Power rotation, zoning, unsettling APC, PDP

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…conventions stalled as parties consult The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are both temporarily stuck over the principle of zoning and power rotation for their presidential tickets ahead of the 2023 election, New Telegraph can report. It was learnt that stakeholders in both parties are currently divided over […]
News

PMB and Burden Of Healing Broken Bones.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

My New year Epistle to Nigerians This present generation has had their diaries well filled with details of their vivid share in first-hand history experience of insurgency in their life time, in which these verbose experiences may well be defined by the success or failure of the anti-terrorism efforts across our country. Since al-Qaeda first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica