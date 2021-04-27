Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct one in Abuja community, demand N15m

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Bandits invaded Pegi community, a suburb of Kuje Area Council, Abuja, abducted one person and injured many others. They have, however, demanded a N15 million ransom to free their hostage. Residents of the community said the gunmen appeared from a nearby forest and started shooting sporadically .

 

The Chairman, Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Isaac Aderibigbe, said the attack had become worrisome and a recurring decimal. According to Aderibigbe, the residents now live in fear as there is no week that people are not abducted or killed.

 

One of the residents, who narrowly escaped abduction, Munir Abdulrazak, said the gunmen wore military camouflages. He said: “I was coming back home. When I got to where the tarred road terminated, close to Abuja, at 30 Estate Pegi, I noticed that people were sitting on bare ground while some people were standing.

 

That, to me, was a red flag. I told my passenger that this was not right so I put my car in reverse. A man came out from the bush with a machete and hit the back of my car, asking me to stop, I just continued to reverse.”

 

“As I was reversing, I heard one of the kidnappers giving orders in Hausa language, that they should not shoot becàuse if they shoot they would alert other motorists and residents.

 

“Unfortunately, my car entered a ditch so I came down and continued running towards Kuje town where I started turning other motorists back and one of the cars now picked me. “We called the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Pegi, who came and helped remove the car. I am still scared because of that experience.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

