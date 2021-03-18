Bandits abduct Pastor in Niger

*Demand N60m ransom

Armed Bandits have abducted the Pastor in Charge of Shiyona Baptist Church, Ugwan Saye in Yakila community in Tegina, Rafi Local Government area of Niger State.

It was learnt that the Cleric, Reverend Yohanna Gyang Bitrus, was abducted at about 2pm on Thursday by armed bandits numbering over 20.

According to a source close to the family, the Gunmen stormed the community and went directly to the Pastor’s house where he was forcefully carried away.

The source further stated that the gunmen did not enter any other house in the community even though they shot sporadically to scare people away.

“Just few hours after the pastor was abducted, the abductors had gotten in touch with the family to demand for N60 million for his release.

“We are confused, because we do not know how to raise such amount of money to secure the release of Pastor,” he disclosed.

All efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun proved abortive as he could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

