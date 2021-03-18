Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct Pastor in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

*Demand N60m ransom

Armed Bandits have abducted the Pastor in Charge of Shiyona Baptist Church, Ugwan Saye in Yakila community in Tegina, Rafi Local Government area of Niger State.
It was learnt that the Cleric, Reverend Yohanna Gyang Bitrus, was abducted at about 2pm on Thursday by armed bandits numbering over 20.
According to a source close to the family, the Gunmen stormed the community and went directly to the Pastor’s house where he was forcefully carried away.
The source further stated that the gunmen did not enter any other house in the community even though they shot sporadically to scare people away.
“Just few hours after the pastor was abducted, the abductors had gotten in touch with the family to demand for N60 million for his release.
“We are confused, because we do not know how to raise such amount of money to secure the release of Pastor,” he disclosed.
All efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun proved abortive as he could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One person kidnapped in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped one person in Kwara State. They were reported to have also shot one other person, who is said to be in critical condition. The incident was said to have happened late Wednesday between Obbo-Aiyegunle and Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. The names of the […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo shuts schools for flouting COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Two secondary schools in Ondo State have been closed down over non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The schools, caught by the monitoring officials of the state government, were alleged to have flagrantly disregarded the stipulated guidelines as regards the resumption of SS3 students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two schools, sealed by officials from the […]
Metro & Crime

Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muritala Ayinla Tragedy struck yesterday in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized into the lagoon, leaving two dead, one missing and four injured.   The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State. New Telegraph gathered that among the seven passengers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica