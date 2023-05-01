News

Bandits Abduct Unspecified Number Of Villagers In Niger Communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Hundreds of bandits have again attacked several communities, abducting unspecified number of villagers, leaving many others injured in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident which took place in the villages of Essan, Koitapi, Wuda, Loitapi among others in the area occurred between 2pm after Friday prayers and Saturday morning.

Reports revealed that the bandits, who operated for several hours without interference, rustled cattle, carted away motorcycles, cash and destroyed houses in the affected communities rendering them homeless while others are scattered in the bush.

Eyewitness reports have it that the bandits shot continuously to scare the villagers who scampered for safety due to the absence of security agents in the affected communities.

Speaking to our Correspondent, the Coordinator, Kaffin Koro Axis Concerned Youth, Sabastine Maikarfi appealed to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and security agencies to urgently come to the aide of the affected communities.

It could be recalled that the community aggrieved youths burnt down the only police station at Kaffin Koro when bandits attacked and killed a Reverend father sometimes ago, since then the criminals have been carrying out their nefarious activities without intervention.

When contacted the Niger State Command, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, assured that he would get back, but as at the time of filing this report, there was no response.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Ashiru beats ex-gov, Shehu Sani to Kaduna PDP ticket

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Ex-House of Representatives Chairman, Committee on Appropriation Isa Ashiru yesterday won the Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary. Ashiru, who was the candidate of the party in the 2019 governorship election, won the primary with 414 votes. Sani Sidi polled 260 votes while former Governor Ramalan Yero got 28 votes. Sani Abbas scored […]
News Top Stories

N’Delta: Ex-militants issue one-week ultimatum for unpaid stipends

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Ex-Niger Delta ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) yesterday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government for their August stipends.   The ultimatum, which was issued by the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps (NDDC), John Egbe, alleged that the government is withholding the August stipends of over 10,000 beneficiaries without any […]
News

Election violence starts with divisive statements and hate speech – UN warns

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Matthias Schmale, has warned that election violence often started with divisive statements and hate speech, and has therefore urged all candidates and their supporters in the forth-coming general elections to eschew violence, promote peace and be issue-based in their campaigns. “Electoral violence undermines inclusive electoral processes, […]

Leave a Comment