Bandits Abduct Unspecified Number Of Villagers In Niger Communities

Hundreds of bandits have again attacked several communities, abducting unspecified number of villagers, leaving many others injured in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident which took place in the villages of Essan, Koitapi, Wuda, Loitapi among others in the area occurred between 2pm after Friday prayers and Saturday morning.

Reports revealed that the bandits, who operated for several hours without interference, rustled cattle, carted away motorcycles, cash and destroyed houses in the affected communities rendering them homeless while others are scattered in the bush.

Eyewitness reports have it that the bandits shot continuously to scare the villagers who scampered for safety due to the absence of security agents in the affected communities.

Speaking to our Correspondent, the Coordinator, Kaffin Koro Axis Concerned Youth, Sabastine Maikarfi appealed to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and security agencies to urgently come to the aide of the affected communities.

It could be recalled that the community aggrieved youths burnt down the only police station at Kaffin Koro when bandits attacked and killed a Reverend father sometimes ago, since then the criminals have been carrying out their nefarious activities without intervention.

When contacted the Niger State Command, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, assured that he would get back, but as at the time of filing this report, there was no response.