Bandits abduct wealthy businessman in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Police in Kano on Friday said they have launched a massive manhunt to rescue a wealthy businessman kidnapped by bandits from his store on Thursday night.
DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, police spokesman, told reporters that the incident occurred at Kore town near Dambatta 60km north of Kano at around 10.30 pm.
The local police image maker revealed that “teams of policemen have been mobilized for possible rescue and arrest of the culprits.”
Unconfirmed reports also have it that during the abduction a “young boy was shot”.

