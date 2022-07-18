News

Bandits ambush soldiers, kill two in Plateau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bandits on Sunday night ambushed soldiers on patrol in Kampani community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau, killing two civilians.

Salisu Dahiru, a resident of Kampani community, while confirming the incident, said one other civilian was injured after being hit by a stray bullet during the incident.

Major Ishaku Takwa, the Military Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) saddled with the responsibility to maintain peace in Plateau, Bauchi and part of Kaduna States, who also confirmed the incident said: “It was an ambush.”

He explained: “The criminals came out unexpectedly from the forest and opened fire shooting sporadically on a moving vehicle. One was dead and one sustained an injury in his hand.

“Troops are trailing them as information from the community is vital to clear the criminals.”

Salisu identified the deceased as Alh. Bap’pale Yawale and Abdul Danladi Kongurmi, narrated the assailants arrived at the community around 8:pm and started shooting sporadically.

He explained: “There was a serious exchange of fire between the bandits and the soldiers but the soldiers successfully repelled the criminals.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Shekarau, Ganduje meet at deputy gov’s daughter’s wed

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, at the weekend, met publicly for the first time since the leadership crisis in Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) over the recently-concluded congresses.   They met at the wedding  of the daughter of Deputy Governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna. Ganduje and former governor […]
News

Arik Air CEO tasks FG on COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

T he Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbo – du, has called on the Federal Government to pay urgent attention to aviation personnel as part of frontline workers slated for immediate vaccination. The call is coming on the heels of reports that the Fed- eral Government will soon begin the vaccination of […]
News Top Stories

2023: We’ll push for presidency to be zoned to South –Oyegun

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…as ruling party, PDP are caught in zoning dilemma The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are faced with the dilemma of zoning their Presidential tickets for the 2023 general elections. Till this date none of them has made a categorical statement over where its Presidential ticket would be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica