Bandits ambush soldiers, kill two in Plateau

Bandits on Sunday night ambushed soldiers on patrol in Kampani community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau, killing two civilians.

Salisu Dahiru, a resident of Kampani community, while confirming the incident, said one other civilian was injured after being hit by a stray bullet during the incident.

Major Ishaku Takwa, the Military Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) saddled with the responsibility to maintain peace in Plateau, Bauchi and part of Kaduna States, who also confirmed the incident said: “It was an ambush.”

He explained: “The criminals came out unexpectedly from the forest and opened fire shooting sporadically on a moving vehicle. One was dead and one sustained an injury in his hand.

“Troops are trailing them as information from the community is vital to clear the criminals.”

Salisu identified the deceased as Alh. Bap’pale Yawale and Abdul Danladi Kongurmi, narrated the assailants arrived at the community around 8:pm and started shooting sporadically.

He explained: “There was a serious exchange of fire between the bandits and the soldiers but the soldiers successfully repelled the criminals.”

