Bandits attack: ACF condemns alleged bombing of Benue communities by soldiers

bombing of Benue communities by soldiers Baba Negedu Kaduna The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday condemned the alleged retaliatory bombings of communities in Benue State by soldiers, following the killing of 11 military personnel by bandits in the state.

ACF disclosed that while it does not subscribe to the lawlessness and barbarism exhibited by the bandits against the soldiers, it was also wrong to punish poor innocent villagers for the actions of the bandits.

This is coming as the apex Northern body also commended the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, for exposing security operatives that connived with bandits to cause mayhem in the state.

A statement issued by ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, yesterday, said: “We hesitated to issue a statement, hoping to get full details of what transpired in Benue before going into it.

“For now, we have been informed by Army headquarters that soldiers on stabilising operations in the state, code named Operation Whirl Stroke, were ambushed.

“Ten of the soldiers and one officer had their weapons seized, were brutally murdered and their bodies set ablaze by the bandits who mounted the ambush. “We at the ACF do not subscribe to such lawlessness and barbarism. We condemn the actions of the bandits without reservations. There was no need killing members of the Nigerian army who were merely on a mission to keep the peace.”

ACF, however, said: “As dastardly as the actions of the bandits is, we find the reaction of the Army out of proportion.

“A petition signed by Gabriel Suswam, who represents the area in the Senate to the Army Headquarters, says the army is on a revenge mission in which villagers whose homes are far away from the troubled area in Konshisha Local Government Area are being bombed with helicopter gunships.

“We believe that as wrong and criminal as the actions of the bandits are, the army should not use a sledgehammer to kill a fly. “We call on the security agents and community leaders and the state government to fish out the criminals and punish them.

Punishing poor, innocent people who have nothing to do with the killings of soldiers in Konshisha is unfair and not the best way to go. The ACF calls for restraint on both sides in this crisis so that more innocent blood is not shed.”

