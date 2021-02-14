Bandits attack commercial vehicle, kill 3 passengers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has said three passengers were killed by suspected bandits around Yakowa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan,c in a statement Saturday night in Kaduna.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack on a commercial vehicle around Yakwo village in Chikun Local Government Area.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the development and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the bandits, while sending condolences to their families.

The commissioner said investigations into the incidents were in progress, as troops continue to intensify patrols in the general areas.

