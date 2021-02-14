Metro & Crime

Bandits attack commercial vehicle, kill 3 passengers in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Kaduna State Government has said three passengers were killed by suspected bandits around Yakowa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.
The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan,c in a statement Saturday night in Kaduna.
Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack on a commercial vehicle around Yakwo village in Chikun Local Government Area.
He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the development and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the bandits, while sending condolences to their families.
The commissioner said investigations into the incidents were in progress, as troops continue to intensify patrols in the general areas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Gunmen kill two policemen, woman

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…steal two rifles, burn station, four vehicles   Armed men have invaded a police station at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed two inspectors. Stray bullets from the invaders’ guns also killed a woman whose house is near the station.   The hoodlums stole two AK47 rifles kept in […]
Metro & Crime

Gana: Our lives are in danger, Benue Rep member cries out

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

A member of the House of Representatives representing Logo/Ukum/Katsina-Ala, Dr. Richard Gbande has cried out that his life is in danger following his involvement in negotiating for the surrender of killed gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, by men of the Nigeria Army. Beside him, Dr. Gbande also alleged that the lives of other political, […]
Metro & Crime

Three die, 19 injured in Niger auto crash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three people lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident which occurred on Mokwa-Jebba Road in Niger State. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Joel Dagwa, said in Minna that 19 other people sustained various degrees of injury in the crash. Dagwa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica