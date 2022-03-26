Bandits attack Kaduna airport, shoot guard dead

Metro & Crime

Wole Shadare

One year after bandits stormed the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at Kaduna Airport, bandits Saturday again caused panic at the same airport.

The action prevented smooth operations of flight operation as the Military engaged them in a fierce fire fight.

The bandits were said to have prevented an AZMAN aircraft scheduled for Lagos from take-off owing to the sporadic shooting at the aerodrome as the Military repelled the attack from the criminals.

A source confirmed to New Telegraph that a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) was shot and killed by the bandits around the runway area of the airport.

The source said that the AZMAN aircraft could not take off at about 12.30 pm because of the presence of the bandits by the runways of the airport.

“Right now, there is a heavy military presence to beef up security, though most of the staff are scared with the killing of the NAMA staff,” the source said.

Acting Managing Director of NAMA, Mr. Lawrence Pwajok confirmed the attack to our correspondent.

 

Reporter

