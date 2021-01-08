Metro & Crime

Bandits attack Kaduna village, kill four, kidnap women

At least four people were killed while others were injured when bandits attacked Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen also abducted several people, mainly women. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack. He said: “Security agencies have informed the Kaduna State government that bandits on Wednesday attacked Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area and kidnapped some locals, mainly women.

“The bandits were initially engaged by local vigilantes who defended the village just before troops were mobilised to the location. “Four persons, Bulus Barde, Hassan Zarmai, Lawal Pada and Kefas Auta, including vigilantes were killed in the gunfight, with three others, Amos Doma, Zamba Ali and Bomboi Busa, injured. All the kidnapped women were rescued by the troops. “In response to the attack, air platforms were swiftly mobilised for armed missions over Katarma village, and Kusasu village in neighbouring Niger State.

“While ground troops headed to the location, the air component went ahead and neutralised several bandits as contained in the operational feedback to the Kaduna State government. “Bandits were sighted at Katarma, clustered amid large herds of cattle, with others fleeing the location on motorcycles.

They were quickly engaged by the fighter jet and neutralised. “During armed reconnaissance over neighbouring Kusasu village, bandits on motorcycles were sighted fleeing from the aircraft, and were engaged, as some abandoned their motorcycles and took cover in the bushes.

“Furthermore, missions were conducted over Albasu, Rahama, Sabon Birni, Kaya, Rikau, Galadimawa, Kerawa, Kidandan, Yadi, Dogon Dawa, Ngede Allah, Takama, Kuduru, Kuduru-Ungwan Yako track and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

“At Yadi, bandits were sighted on foot and on motorcycles with large herds of rustled cattle, and were duly engaged. Other locations were calm with normal activities observed.” Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed by bandits at Katarma, and prayed for the repose of their souls. He added: “The governor further expressed satisfaction with the operational feedback, and commended the military for sustaining the tempo in taking the fight to the bandits’ enclaves

