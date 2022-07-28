News

Bandits Attack Military Checkpoint On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Bandits on Thursday evening reportedly engaged the military in a gun duel at a checkpoint in Zuma Rock Madalla, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

It is not yet clear if there were any casualties.

According to several sources, the incident led to a gridlock on the highway.

An eyewitness said the attack started at about 8pm.

The police and military authorities were not immediately available to respond to the incident.

This latest attack on a military installation comes days after bandits attacked a unit of the presidential brigade guards, killing at least three soldiers.

*Courtesy: Channels Television

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Anambra decides: Voting begins

Posted on Author Reporter

  As at 7:40 am, INEC officials had arrived Eri Primary School, Otuocha 1, polling unit 004 where there are 1162 number of registered voters. Voters are gradually turning out to check their names on the list being pasted by INEC ADHOC Staff. But in Ward 3, There were no @inecnigeria officials and voting materials […]
News Top Stories

Osun 2022: PDP petitions Western embassies, calls for Adamu’s diplomatic ban

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, OSOGBO

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Western nations to place visa bans on some leaders of All Peoples Congress (APC) following their alleged public declaration to rig the July 16 Osun governorship election.   The petition was sent to the ambassadors of United States of America, France, Germany, […]
News

COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India’s Serum in May, says UNICEF

Posted on Author Reporter

  A World Health Organisation (WHO)-backed programme to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday. “Deliveries of SII/AZ vaccine are expected to begin fully again by May, with catch-up deliveries to reach […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica