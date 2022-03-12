Metro & Crime

Bandits Attack Mosque, Abduct 24 In Kaduna

Bandits, on Thursday evening, attacked a village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting 24 people in the process.

It was learnt that the hoodlums moved from house to house to unleash terror on the inhabitants.

A source said the bandits, numbering about 50, abducted 14 people and an unspecified number of cattle.

“They stormed a local mosque in the area during Isha prayers and abducted 14 of the worshippers,” the source said.

It was learnt that the bandits moved to a residence where they abducted 10 women.

However, a local, Musa Ibrahim, said in an interview on Friday that four of the abductees had regained their freedom.

As of the time of filing the report, the police were yet to issue an official statement on the development.

 

