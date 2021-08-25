Bandits’ attack on NDA’ll hasten military’s determination to end criminality – Buhari vows

News

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that Tuesday’s attack on the facility of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, would not dampen the morale of the military but rather hasten their determination to end criminality in the country.

Bandits had raided the the NDA, a leading military training institution in the country, killing three officers.

Responding to the development, the President in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the intention of the bandits was to throw a dampener into the morale of the nation’s Armed Forces.

According to him, contrary to their intention, the attacks would only succeed in buoying the military’s resolve to totally uproot the evil in the society.

The President noted that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat, just as he added that the heinous crime would not stop the resolve of the Armed Forces to accomplish their mission of ridding the country of banditry.

Commiserating with the families, who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, Buhari vowed that the deceased would not die in vain.

