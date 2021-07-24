News

Bandits attack Zamfara Community, Kill 3, abduct 7

Bandits have again attacked the Dansadau community within Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing three persons and abducting seven others. Channels TV reported that the armed bandits attacked the community around 2:30am and the siege lasted for about four hours, ending in the early hours of Friday morning, according to a source, which spoke with the TV station. The source, according to Channels, said: “Armoured personnel carrier belonging to the Nigerian military was also set ablaze by the bandits.” This attack is coming barely a few days after 100 kidnapped victims from Manawa Village under the Dansadau district were released by the marauders, and barely a week after a military Alpha jet was allegedly shot down by gunmen in the state.

