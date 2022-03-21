Bandits’ Attack: Zamfara community trains on early warning signals

A non-governmental organisation, Cleen Foundation, has trained communities in Zamfara State on early warning signals of possible attacks by bandits with a view to secure early response from related authorities in order to ensure timely and needed measures aimed at saving innocent lives.

Speaking during the openingceremonyof theestablishmentof EarlyWarning/Early Response (EWER) stakeholders’ forum and training of EWERsystemheldatKarma hotel Gusau Zamfara State capital during weekend, the Acting Executive Director of the foundation, Ruth Olofin, said eight communities were selected from two piloting Bungudu and Gusau Local Government Areas.

Olofin, who further said that the aim of the training among other reasons, was to educate the affected communities on how best they would handle any information regarding signs of possible attacks without committing it to social media.

