Bandits being indoctrinated by B’Haram, Gumi raises the alarm

Kaduna based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has condemned the Federal Government’s plan to sanction some media houses in the country for allegedly glorifying the activities of terrorists across the country. This was as the cleric also raised the alarm that members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect are now being indoctrinating bandits to follow their beliefs. Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Friday, Gumi also blasted President Muhammadu Buhari and his service chiefs, asking them to sit up instead of using the media as scapegoat for their manifest failure.

He asked Buhari to make his security chiefs accountable and more responsible for any failure by accounting for monies that have been made available to them to fight insurgency in the country. “When a Commander- in-Chief rewards failure with Ambassadorial appointments in a system and a society that records increased attacks, when security agencies cannot even protect Abuja and especially when the Guards Brigade cannot even protect themselves not to talk of the President, then why blaming the media for such failure and ineptitude for reporting it?” He added that “FG’s attempt in trying to find a scapegoat to justify its failure after wasting over $16 billion in the last 7 years without any commensurate result on security and efforts to blackmail certain media organisations for their patriotism in reporting the crisis is unfortunate and should be resisted by all responsible media organisations. “The opinion of some media executives regarding the BBC report and the claim that the BBC and others are giving undue publicity to the bandits and their activities or promoting terrorism is unfortunate, myopic and mischievous.”

