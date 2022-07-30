News

Bandits being indoctrinated by B’Haram, Gumi raises the alarm

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has condemned the Federal Government’s plan to sanction some media houses in the country for allegedly glorifying the activities of terrorists across the country. This was as the cleric also raised the alarm that members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect are now being indoctrinating bandits to follow their beliefs. Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Friday, Gumi also blasted President Muhammadu Buhari and his service chiefs, asking them to sit up instead of using the media as scapegoat for their manifest failure.

He asked Buhari to make his security chiefs accountable and more responsible for any failure by accounting for monies that have been made available to them to fight insurgency in the country. “When a Commander- in-Chief rewards failure with Ambassadorial appointments in a system and a society that records increased attacks, when security agencies cannot even protect Abuja and especially when the Guards Brigade cannot even protect themselves not to talk of the President, then why blaming the media for such failure and ineptitude for reporting it?” He added that “FG’s attempt in trying to find a scapegoat to justify its failure after wasting over $16 billion in the last 7 years without any commensurate result on security and efforts to blackmail certain media organisations for their patriotism in reporting the crisis is unfortunate and should be resisted by all responsible media organisations. “The opinion of some media executives regarding the BBC report and the claim that the BBC and others are giving undue publicity to the bandits and their activities or promoting terrorism is unfortunate, myopic and mischievous.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu hails Speaker, Gbajabiamila at 59

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as a progressive minded politician with a passion for national unity. The former governor, while extolling the virtues of the Speaker, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Gbajabiamila to nation […]
News

Buhari to present 2021 Appropriation Bill to NASS Thursday

Posted on Author Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari will on October 8, present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly. President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the letter from Buhari, conveying his intention to present the budget to National Assembly at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja. “May I crave the kind indulgence of the distinguish […]
News

Ekwunife attracts N115m projects to Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

A total of N115 million constituency projects have so far being executed in Anambra Central Senatorial District in three years, according to the lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatoral District Iyom Uche Ekwunife. Also work is to commence on Aguiyi – Nise – Anyafuluijiji road on or before July this year attracted by the lawmaker. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica