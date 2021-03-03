Bandits: Coalition backs Monguno’s non-negotiation stance

A coalition of Civil Society Groups (CBOs) in Kano under the auspices of Non-state Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF) has declared its support for the stance of the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagan Monguno (rtd) on non negotiations with bandits and other criminals.

The Co-convener of the CBOs, Ibrahim Waiya made the declaration in Kano on Wednesday while delivering a statement to newsmen on behalf of about 15 other groups that included Kano State Traders Unions, the Labour Congress (Women’s Wing), Kano State chapter and Citizens Voice Against Corruption.

“We stand by the position of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono.

“In the last two decades, insecurity has been the most glaring and challenging problem in Nigeria.

“Acts of insecurity occur in different forms throughout the country. While some of these acts such as farmers’ and herder crisis go way back several decades ago, some other forms of insecurity such banditry have become more prominent in recent times mainly due to act of deliberate sabotage from political actors, who aimed at weakening our national security for selfish political interests.

“Some of the actions taken by these political actors include use of media to rubbish every success made by the Nigeria’s security institutions as well as publishing propaganda and blackmail articles against their heads with the aim of demoralizing them or painting a bad picture of them to the general public.

“These actors have made it upon themselves to oppose whatever strategy our security institutions devise to fight insecurity in Nigeria,” they stated.

The groups also against the idea of negotiating with kidnappers and bandits in view of the inhuman crimes they are committing against the communities.

