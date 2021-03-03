Metro & Crime

Bandits: Coalition backs Monguno’s non-negotiation stance

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

A coalition of Civil Society Groups (CBOs) in Kano under the auspices of Non-state Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF) has declared its support for the stance of the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagan Monguno (rtd) on non negotiations with bandits and other criminals.
The Co-convener of the CBOs, Ibrahim Waiya made the declaration in Kano on Wednesday while delivering a statement to newsmen on behalf of about 15 other groups that included Kano State Traders Unions, the Labour Congress (Women’s Wing), Kano State chapter and Citizens Voice Against Corruption.
“We stand by the position of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono.
“In the last two decades, insecurity has been the most glaring and challenging problem in Nigeria.
“Acts of insecurity occur in different forms throughout the country. While some of these acts such as farmers’ and herder crisis go way back several decades ago, some other forms of insecurity such banditry have become more prominent in recent times mainly due to act of deliberate sabotage from political actors, who aimed at weakening our national security for selfish political interests.
“Some of the actions taken by these political actors include use of media to rubbish every success made by the Nigeria’s security institutions as well as publishing propaganda and blackmail articles against their heads with the aim of demoralizing them or painting a bad picture of them to the general public.
“These actors have made it upon themselves to oppose whatever strategy our security institutions devise to fight insecurity in Nigeria,” they stated.
The groups also against the idea of negotiating with kidnappers and bandits in view of the inhuman crimes they are committing against the communities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three killed, many injured as robbers invade New Benin Market in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

…as police parade 34 robbery, kidnappers, cultism suspects There was pandemonium Friday evening at the popular New Benin Market in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State when suspected armed robbers invaded the area and shot sporadically. The robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of their cash and […]
Metro & Crime

75 terrorists killed in 17 encounters – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

In June, troops on clearance operations in the North- East theatre had 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that 75 of the nonstate actors (NSAs) were […]
Metro & Crime

Caretaker stabs tenant to death over electricity bill

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

A 42-year-old caretaker, Matthew Ahiwe, has reportedly stabbed and murdered a tenant, Chimezie Eluwa, over payment of electricity bill at Umuosu community, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.   The victim was said to be an auto mechanic and hailed from Eziama Ubakala also in Umuahia South Local Government Area.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica