Metro & Crime

Bandits collect N3m, kill victim, demand additional N10m to release corpse

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bandits have demanded N10 million as ransom before releasing the corpse of one of their victims, Obadiah Ibrahim, who they kidnapped a few weeks ago in Kaduna State.

Brother to the victim, Kefas Obadiah, said the bandits had collected N3 million but still refused to release the corpse of the victim abducted in October.

“Ibrahim had died on Monday and they informed us on Thursday. We asked for his corpse and they said we should pay them N10 million if we wanted the corpse, (that) they’d not work for us free of charge,” he said.

Obadiah while narrating the family ordeal, added: “My brother’s name is Obadiah Ibrahim. He was kidnapped in early October…in Sabon Gaya on his way back from Abuja to Kaduna.

“Although I wasn’t the one communicating with the bandits, there was a negotiator. Earlier, the bandits demanded N200 million and later settled for N3 million plus.

“They said we should bring the money. After giving them the ransom, they told us the money was for their foodstuffs which got finished, and that we should go and bring N15 million.

“They later came down to N5 million and three motor bikes, and later collected one bike. After collecting a bike, we didn’t hear from them again. We tried to communicate with them but unfortunately, we were unable (to).

“Then, on Thursday, when the negotiator called them, they said our brother was dead. We thought they were joking. When we continued, they threatened to track him and come for him if (he) did not stop calling their line.

“They said their own men were arrested by (the) police, tied to a tree and killed. So, they vented their anger too on our brother because of what police did to their brother.

“The bandits also said  ‘Allah’, (swearing in the name of God that) if we brought the money they’d release the corpse in three days.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rev sisters’ kidnappers to die by hanging

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced three people to death by hanging for kidnapping two reverend sisters in 2016.   The convicts, Reuben Akinbehinje, John Imoleayo Uche and Seun Iseoluwa Akintan, appeared before Justice A d e m o l a Ade g o roye on an eightcount charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery […]
Metro & Crime

Abiodun names Laycon Ogun youth ambassador

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran AbEOkutA

… gives BBN winner house, N5m   Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday appointed the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) show, Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon, as the Youth Ambassador of Ogun State.   Abiodun also gave Laycon a three-bedroom bungalow and N5 million. The governor made the announcement when he played host […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to tackle infrastructure, unemployment, #EndSARS destructions with ₦1.164trn, says Egube

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Targets ₦971bn revenues, earmarks ₦244bn for infrastructure *₦150bn for road maintenance Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to tackle the infrastructure deficit in the state and address the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the #EndSARS protests and the general residents’ demands with theY2021 Budget size of ₦1.164 trillion, the state’s Commissioner for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica