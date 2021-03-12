Bandits dare el-Rufai, kill seven in three LGs

…set car, houses on fire, rustle cattle

Gunmen yesterday invaded three local government areas of Kaduna State and killed at least seven people. This came barely 24 hours after Governor Nasir el-Rufai vowed to wipe out bandits from the state for challenging the country’s sovereignty. The rampaging bandits also burnt property and rustled cows belonging to residents.

The attacks, which left many others injured, occurred in Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks. Aruwan said el-Rufai condoled with the families who lost their loved ones.

He said: “Security agencies have reported that seven people have been killed, and several more injured, with properties destroyed and cattle rustled in a series of separate attacks occurring in Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas.

“In the first incident, bandits stormed Gangi village, Igabi Local Government, shooting sporadically in what seemed to be a cattle rustling operation. In the process, four residents were killed. “Two others sustained gunshot injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital. They are Ibrahim Jibrin and Abdulhamid Suleiman.

“In the course of the raid, the bandits razed three houses belonging to Mohammad Jibril, Salisu Ya’u and Idris Muhammad. A pick-up truck belonging to Umaru Saleh was also burnt. “In all, 20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were rustled and herded away by the bandits.”

Aruwan said in another development, bandits attacked Marke village in Giwa Local Government Area and killed one person. He added: “Similarly, at Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area, bandits killed two people on Buruku Road linking with Birnin Gwari Local Government Area. “Another victim, Mansur Dada, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured citizens a quick recovery.”

Like this: Like Loading...