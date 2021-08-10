News

Bandits demand N.5bn as ransom for abducted Niger Commissioner

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Two days after he was kidnapped by armed bandits, the abductors of Niger State Commissioner for information and Strategy, Muhammed Sani Idris, have demanded for half a billion naira ransom.

The New Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday contacted a family member to make their demand known.

The Commissioner was abducted from Baban Tunga in Tafa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

It was reliably gathered that the kidnappers are demanding for N500million ransom as the state government is having security meetings presided over by Deputy Governor, Ahmad Ketso have just ended at the Government House but details of the meeting has been kept from the media.

As at the time of filing this report, no official confirmation on the demand of the abductors has been made either from the police or the government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Only restructuring can save Nigeria’s unity –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

Pan Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the umpteenth time has called on the leaders of the country to avoid a break up of Nigeria by restructuring the polity, even as it backed the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo that there is a crack in the walls of the country and requires prayers to keep […]
News

Six dead, one injured in Ogun road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Six persons have died while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a truck and a Honda Pilot Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) around Ogere on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.   The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the accident to Sunday Telegraph in Abeokuta yesterday, […]
News

SEEFOR: Disquiet as World Bank, EU, Delta govt’s pact ends soon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ndubuisi Ugah Mixed feelings have continued to trail the probable end of the World Bank, European Union (EU) and the Delta State Government’s tripartite partnership on State Employment and ExpenditureforResults(SEEFOR) projects in the state.   This is coming following strong indications that, barring any possible last minute extension, the initial five year partnership deal, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica