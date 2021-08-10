Bandits demand N.5bn as ransom for abducted Niger Commissioner

Two days after he was kidnapped by armed bandits, the abductors of Niger State Commissioner for information and Strategy, Muhammed Sani Idris, have demanded for half a billion naira ransom.

The New Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday contacted a family member to make their demand known.

The Commissioner was abducted from Baban Tunga in Tafa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

It was reliably gathered that the kidnappers are demanding for N500million ransom as the state government is having security meetings presided over by Deputy Governor, Ahmad Ketso have just ended at the Government House but details of the meeting has been kept from the media.

As at the time of filing this report, no official confirmation on the demand of the abductors has been made either from the police or the government.

