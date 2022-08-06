Metro & Crime

Bandits demand N100m for 3 kidnapped children in Ajaokuta 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The steel manufacturing city of Ajaokuta in Kogi State was visited by bandits on Friday who kidnapped three children and later placed a ransom of N100 million for the kids.

But Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has assured that his administration is working to rescue the three kidnapped children who were abducted at a housing estate in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said in a statement on Saturday that Governor Bello’s commitment to securing the lives and property of the Kogi people is never in doubt.

“There is already a massive deployment to the area to achieve results. Kogi is known for distinguishing herself in ensuring security of lives and property of not only the residents but also of travellers crossing the state,” the statement explained.

The Kogi government added that “inasmuch as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our efforts.”

It added what it had “always done in such circumstances is to go after the criminals, apprehend them and bring them to justice.”

The commissioner assured that the Kogi government would not shirk its responsibility and would continue to work with security agencies to retain its position as “the safest state in the country.’’

The government condemned the attack on a ceramics company in Ajaokuta on Friday night.

The statement noted that a police investigation had started on the attack.

“Security has been beefed up around the area, and the affected company is cooperating with law enforcement agents to unravel the attackers,” said the statement. “We urge the people of Ajaokuta and indeed, Kogi, in general, to go about their normal businesses as we have put in place stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all.’’

The government urged community leaders, political actors and other residents to contribute to the state’s security architecture geared at keeping the state safe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 2 for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

The Edo State Police Command have arrested one Collins Odaro Otabor ‘M’ (30) and Junior Ozoba ‘M’ (30), for alleged conspiracy and defiling of a 13-year-old girl, name withheld, on the 28/04/2022 in Ekehuan, Egor LGA, Edo State   The State Command PPRO, SP Bello Kontongs, in a statement on Sunday, said that Otabor lured […]
Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Asa Investment appeals High Court ruling, applies for stay of execution

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Asa Investments, owned by the Saraki family, has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State,  challenging the August 6, 2020 ruling of Justice Abiodun Adebara of the Kwara State High Court. Justice Adebara had, in his ruling, lifted the interim order of injunction the […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa students beg govt to provide chairs in school

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Students of Gbaranowei Grammar School, Okolobiri in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on the state government to come to their aid by providing chairs for them. When New Telegraph visited the school yesterday, students were seen sitting on bare floor writing their promotional examinations. The school, established in 1973 as a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica