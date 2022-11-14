Bandits demand N10m ransom to release corpse of kidnap victim

Bandits in Kaduna State have demanded N10 million ransom to release the dead body of one Obadiah Ibrahim, who was kidnapped some weeks ago, the victim’s family has revealed.

The family said the bandits had earlier collected N3 million as ransom. Kefas Obadiah, who is a brother to late Ibrahim Obadiah, said his brother died on Monday, but it was on Thursday that his death was announced to the family. “The bandits refused to release my brother while he was kidnapped, even after they collected N3 million as ransom.

“My brother’s name is Obadiah Ibrahim. He was kidnapped in early October in Sabon Gaya on his way back from Abuja. “I wasn’t the one communicating with the bandits. There was a negotiator. “Earlier the bandits demanded N200 million and later settled for N3 million plus.

“They said we should bring the money. After giving them the ransom, they told us the money was for their foodstuffs which had finished, and that we should go and bring N15 million.

“They later came down to N5 million and three motorbikes and later collected one bike. “After collecting the bike, we didn’t hear from them again. We tried to communicate with them but unfortunately, we were unable to.

“Then on Thursday when the negotiator called them, they said our brother is dead. “We thought they were joking. When we continued they threatened to track the caller and come for him if he did not stop calling their line.

“They said their own men were arrested by police, tied to a tree and killed. So they vented their anger too on our brother because of what the police did to their brother.

“Ibrahim had died on Monday and they informed us on Thursday,” he

