Bandits demand N2m ransom from each resident abducted in Niger

Gunmen have demanded N2 million each as ransom for some residents abducted in a community in Niger state.

On Saturday evening, an unconfirmed number of people were abducted along Tapila-Gwada road, an area located in Shiroro LGA of Niger.

The community is a 30-minute drive from Minna, Niger’s capital city.

Some residents of Tapila were able to escape shortly after they were abducted.

However, an unconfirmed number of people still remain in the custody of the bandits.

Theresa, a resident of Tapila, said that the gunmen have contacted her niece’s parents and demanded the sum of N2 million.

She said some other families have also been approached with the same demand.

“The bandits have been calling families of those abducted and they are demanding N2 million as ransom,” she said.

“Deborah is a good child and we do not have that amount of money for ransom. Where are we going to get that kind of money from? They are also demanding the same amount of money from some families whose loved ones were abducted.

“We are pleading with the authorities to help us rescue my niece and other people abducted by these bandits.”

When contacted on Saturday, Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman of the Niger state police command, said he would get the details on the development.

“Let me get details; I will get back to you,” he had said.

