News

Bandits demand N2m ransom from each resident abducted in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen have demanded N2 million each as ransom for some residents abducted in a community in Niger state.

On Saturday evening, an unconfirmed number of people were abducted along Tapila-Gwada road, an area located in Shiroro LGA of Niger.

The community is a 30-minute drive from Minna, Niger’s capital city.

Some residents of Tapila were able to escape shortly after they were abducted.

However, an unconfirmed number of people still remain in the custody of the bandits.

Theresa, a resident of Tapila, said that the gunmen have contacted her niece’s parents and demanded the sum of N2 million.

She said some other families have also been approached with the same demand.

 “The bandits have been calling families of those abducted and they are demanding N2 million as ransom,” she said.

 “Deborah is a good child and we do not have that amount of money for ransom. Where are we going to get that kind of money from? They are also demanding the same amount of money from some families whose loved ones were abducted.

 “We are pleading with the authorities to help us rescue my niece and other people abducted by these bandits.”

When contacted on Saturday, Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman of the Niger state police command, said he would get the details on the development.

 “Let me get details; I will get back to you,” he had said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CJN counters Malami over delay in high profile cases, alleged secrecy of budget

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday, countered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice(AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), for saying the judiciary will be held responsible for the delays in the trial and delivery of judgements on corruption cases involving politically exposed individuals.   The CJN, in a statement […]
News

Buhari jets out to Scotland for Climate Change Conference

Posted on Author Reporter

…also to travel to France *Meets Tinubu President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Glasgow, Scotland to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that the […]
News Top Stories

Ortom attacks Buhari over insecurity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…says President biased on herders’ killings …seeks arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of being biased in the fight against insurgency and tackling the menace of armed Fulani herdsmen across the country. The accusation followed the worsening state of insecurity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica