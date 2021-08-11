Bandits demand N500m for abducted Niger commissioner’s release

The abductors of Niger State Commissioner for information and Strategy, Mohammed Idris, have demanded N500 million for his release.

New Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers in the early hours of Tues day contacted a member of his family to make their demand.

The commissioner was abducted from Baban Tunga in Tafa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night by bandits.

It was learnt that the state government held a meeting presided over by Deputy Governor Ahmad Ketso over the recent security developments in the state.

Although the details of the meeting were kept from the media, sources claimed kidnapping cases in the state were among the issues discussed.

As of the time of filing this report, no official confirmation on the demand of the abductors had been made either by the police or the state government.

