Bandits demand N50m ransom for abducted colonel, children

Bandits who kidnapped a retired army officer, Col. Rabiu Yandoto and his two children have demanded N50 million ransom for their release from captivity. One of Yandoto’s relations who spoke with journalists said the bandits called him and demanded N50 million ransoms.

The suspected bandits had last week kidnapped the retired colonel and his two children along the Gusau-Tsafe road in Zamfara State. The retired colonel was going back to his hometown with his children, when they were ambushed by bandits and taken into the forest. The money according to theb relation of the victims has however been reduced to N5 million, following series of negotiations between the bandits and the family.

“They called me three days ago and told me that we should bring the sum of N50 million if we want Colonel Yandoto and his children to be released. “But after negotiations, they said we should bring N5 million. We thought he was dead because we suspected that he was abducted by assassins for political reasons.

“We are trying to gather the amount through donation from family and friends,” he added. Contacted for comment, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said he was not aware of the money demanded by the bandits. He however stated that, “The state police command under the leadership of CP Kolo Yusuf was making frantic efforts to rescue col Yandoto and his children

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...