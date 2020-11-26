Bandits fast overrunning the North, Sultan cries out

*Says: ‘They move house to house, market to market with AK-47s’

…as CAN insists #EndSARS protest a wake up call to all

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar, has raised the alarm that bandits were fast overrunning the North, as they currently carry out their activities openly, unchecked and without any form of resistance from security operatives.

The Sultan raised the alarm at the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) with the theme; ‘Questioning for peace in the challenges of insecurity,’ on Thursday in Abuja,

He lamented that the North has become the worst place to live in the country, as bandits now had the free will of moving from house to house, village to village, market to market, with AK-47 guns openly as they engage in the purchase of food stuff and other items.

The Sultan warned that given the completely collapsed security system in the North, sincere and serious solutions must immediately be sought or else, the country would lose itself in the grip of insecurity.

In his words: “The security situation in Northern Nigeria has assumed a worrisome situation, regretting that no strong media platform could report the story to the world. Few weeks ago, over 76 persons were killed in a community in Sokoto in a day.

“I was there alongside the governor to commiserate with the affected community. Unfortunately, you don’t hear these stories in the media because it’s in the North. We have accepted the fact that North don’t have strong media to report the atrocities of these bandits.

“People think the North is safe but that assumption is not true. In fact, it’s the worst place to be in this country. Because bandits go around in the villages, households and markets with their AK-47s and no body is changing them. They stop at the market, buy things, pay and collect change, with their weapons openly displayed. These are facts I know because I am at the centre of it.

“I am not only a traditional ruler, I am also a religious leader. So, I am in a better place to tell the story. I can speak for the North in this regard because I am fully aware of the security challenges there. We have to sincerely and seriously find solutions to the problem, otherwise, we will find ourselves soon, in a situation where we would loose sleep because of insecurity.

“As religious leaders, we must promote peace, love, unity and tolerance among our followers. We will discuss all these issues at the close door session of the meeting and possibly come out with strong suggestions for government.”

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, who urged the Federal Government to without delay reverse its recent decision to hike the price of electricity and fuel, said: “That’s not what we sent them to do for us. The decision, evidently, has added to our pains and they should reverse it as quickly as possible.”

