Bandits from Niger State responsible for kidnapping in Zamfara – Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has blamed bandits and criminals from Niger State for the unending kidnapping ongoing in the state. He said conversations with some of the bandits indicated that most of them were from Zuru in Niger State, while others are Hausa and Fulani people. Speaking on Channel Television programme, Politics Today, yesterday, Matawalle said these entities were operating in different forests in the state. “The bandits operating in the state are from Zuru in Niger State, while others are Hausa and Fulani.

They are different entities operating in different forests in the state because we thought it was all Fulanis. “In fact, one of the girls was even telling us that she knows one of them, who is Hausa and he used to come to Jangebe Market and she promised that anytime he comes to the market, she can identify him and show him to the police, which the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies have taking notice of .

“Well, as a governor, all I need is to flush out these bad elements not just from Zamfara State but the whole Nigeria. If I had the opportunity to have spoken to them, I would have giving them some insights on the best way to do so. I expected the National Security Council to have invited me, so that they can give more useful information on how to go about this issue.

“I inherited this issue from the past eight years, which is the business that has been done in Zamfara State, making me to inherit a state of war. But with what I initiated, we have achieved tremendous successes on this issue. Any responsible citizen of this country wants his people to be safe. So, this is a very welcome idea that if the security agencies can flush out these bad elements, that’s all we need because if they have been flush out we cannot even comes up with the issue of dialogue,” he said. Matawalle insisted that repentant bandits were instrumental in the release of Jangebe schoolgirls abducted by bandits in the state.

He said repentant bandits held talks with their unrepentant counterparts and were able to secure the release of the schoolgirls. The governor also said the repentant bandits handed over the abductees to security agents during the rescue efforts. “Zamfara has a very vast area and we have borders with different states like Niger, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Katsina.

