Metro & Crime

Bandits gun down Assistant Police Commissioner in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Aminu Umar, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, has been shot dead by bandits in Katsina State.

The deceased and his team members were ambushed while on a clearance operation in Zakka forest, Safana Local Government Area of the State, on Tuesday.

Until his death, Umar was the Area Commander of Police in Dutsinma.

Sources within Zakka community said that police and bandits clashed at a village called Yauni in Zakka district of Safana.

“Our vigilantes here told us that there will be a combined team of policemen with vigilantes from Kurfi heading to Yauni village to face bandits and they joined the team.”

“Later we heard that there was a fatal clash and some police officers and some vigilantes were shot by the bandits.

“However, about seven military vehicles have provided reinforcement in the area; we later saw some police vehicles conveying some bodies but I could not identify the corpses because I was not close to them,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, SP Gambo Isah, Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, said Umar died in a battle the police had with over 300 bandits.

He said one other person died in the incident, but he did not disclose the identity of the other victim.

Today 06/07/2022 at about 1130hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists numbering over 300, on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), ambushed ACP Aminu Umar, Area Commander, Dutsinma and team, while on clearance operation of recalcitrant bandits/terrorists, in Zakka forest, Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“Consequently, the Area Commander and one other gallantly lost their lives during a cross exchange of gun fire.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command expresses his deep sympathy to the family of the deceased and pray to almighty Allah to repose their souls in Jannatul Firdausi. He reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment on the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state until it is completely routed out, please,” he said in a statement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG, telcos must provide free internet for pupils – Techpreneur

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

T o bridge substantial inequities in the education sector for indigent primary and secondary school pupils, telecommunication operators in Nigeria need to provide free internet access to aid virtual learning amid the coronavirus lockdown on schools.   A leading techpreneur, Joel Popoola, said this in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday.   According to him, […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, released by Army

Posted on Author Reporter

    Popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu who was on Thursday arrested by soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra state has been released. Nollywood actor, Emeka Rollas disclosed this on his Instagram account Friday. He posted a picture of him, Chiwetalu Agu and another lady after the actor’s release at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Strange disease paralyses five college students

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Govt orders closure of school Five students of Vaatia College, Benue State have reportedly been paralysed as a result of an outbreak of a strange disease. The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, however, identified the disease as “Orepa syndrome”. The outbreak of the disease has compelled the state government to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica