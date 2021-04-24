News

Bandits have declared war on the people –Sen. Sani

Senator Sani Musa has condemned the attack on another military camp in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, describing it as a declaration of war on the unarmed people. While condemning the attack, Musa accused the government of doing little or nothing to stop the escalating bandit attacks in the state, especially in his constituency, saying that the people have been left at the mercy of armed bandits. He said the security situation has been made worse following the closure and the subsequent withdrawal of both the Military and the Police from their bases in aftermath of attacks on their camp the bandits.

“In fact the insecurity situation in the zone especially in Rafi, Shiroro, Munya LGA has continued to get worse with villagers (my constituents) being killed, maimed daily and their property dispossessed daily,” he said. According to him, the attack on Military Camp at Zagzaga is another ugly incident in the history of insecurity in Niger East Senatorial Zone, adding that, “for years now these people cannot earn a living for themselves because insurgents and bandits have taken over their farmlands.

Several of the villages have also been deserted because of the activities of these blood thirsty villains”. He lamented that the situation has become more complicated to the extent that the few bases where semblance of security used to exist have been wiped out totally by these bandits.

