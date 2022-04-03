Bandits have turned Kaduna to playfield –Sehu Sani

Human rights activist and former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Sehu Sani, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE deplores the current security situation in the country, and government’s failure to address the issue, despite huge investment in military hardware

What is your assessment of the security situation right now in Kaduna?

Kaduna is virtually under the siege of bandits, from the North to the Central and especially the Southern part of the state, and they are operating with impunity because all efforts by the security agencies to checkmate them have not produced any results.

Many of our farmers cannot go to their farms, and those who manage to go to farm are not any better because they also have to pay the bandits to harvest their crops. You can now see the precarious state Kaduna is in.

They have been killing and kidnapping people without any form of deterrent. You just heard about their taking over Kaduna- Abuja road on Wednesday, coming after the attack on the Kaduna Airport last Sunday and the bombing of the rail line.

They now go into the outskirts of the state to take hostages whom they move to Zamfara State. This is because everybody knows that the security agencies are not serious about tackling the problem this country.

Does it not baffle you that these bandits are kidnapping people, making telephone calls and collecting ransom yet the security agencies have failed to track and arrest them? Why have they not been arrested? That is the big question.

Why has the purchase of the Tucano military aircrafts purchased last year not made any impact in this regard?

Up till today, we do not know the use of that Tucano military aircraft, which billions of Naira was pumped into their purchase. This is very baffling.

As we speak, many people have sold their ancestral lands and their houses in order to pay ransom. Over 5000 people have abandoned their ancestral lands in Niger and Kaduna states in order to avoid being attacked by bandits.

Sadly, each time this happens, the President will say he has given the security agencies marching order. Yet the marching order has not produced any positive results.

Do you suspect a case of complicity in this regard?

It is a case of total failure on the part of the government especially as far as security is concerned. Don’t forget that provision of security is the core function of the government. In every state the government must have monopoly over the use of force, but in this case the reverse is the case.

How do you see this in view of the fact that security was one of the tripods upon which President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rested?

It is a glaring case of failure as I said. As far as I am concerned, if we were serious in examining the people aspiring to go into government we would not have been where we are today.

Do you think we are right to refer to them as terrorists, given their modus operandi and the fact that government has approached a court to get an order identifying them as terrorists?

Well, we have to call them bandits because there is an academic analysis that bandits have no political agenda, but terrorists do. And terrorists are the ISWAP and Boko Haram, while bandits are from various places and they kidnap people and collect ransom.

Let us look at the economy, though you are not an economist. Inflation and unemployment are on the rise. How do you see that?

As far as I’m concerned, there is going to be serious hunger in this country could not go because the farmers could not go to their farms and many big men who have established mechanized farms could not access the farms because of criminals.

They have been driven away by the criminals and many people have abandoned the farms because they have no money to pay the bandits. So that is the situation.

This security issue seems to be coming just as it was before the 2015 elections. Do you suspect political motives?

Well, the point is that the opposition at that time was able to make political capital out of the security situation of that period, especially the attack on Chibok, while the opposition today has not been able to exploit that angle. And as such they have failed in that regard and that is unfortunate.

I don’t think it has any political undertone rather than those benefiting from it and they will do it irrespective of whichever government comes into power.

My only concern is that this government has played to the gallery when it failed to sack the service chiefs early enough despite national outcry, but the President vacillated, and when he did it was too late.

He also failed to take action against the bandits and deal with them accordingly. But today, they have become terror to every parts of the country.

Politicians are now conversing for vote, even in the face of this insecurity. What kind of President do you think Nigeria deserves in 2023?

The point is that politicians in the country are only interested in power. There are really no serious concerted efforts to address the security situation in the country.

Look at the volume of security they deployed into Abuja during the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, (APC). They are good at pursuing their personal interest rather than the interest of the entire Nigerians.

What kind of president does Nigeria deserve in 2023?

In view of the situation we find ourselves in, any leader who can provide security for the country and unite Nigeria is the person we need. We are tired of those who will continue to take advantage of our ethnic diversity and make political benefit from it.

We want a president that will unite this country, tackle the security challenges, address the economy and ensure Nigeria returns to the path of prosperity. And as far as I’m concerned, it is about equity and justice and not about selfish individuals, then there is nowhere power should rotate to other than the South.

How do you see the capacity of the presi- dential aspirants in the South- the likes of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Nyesom Wike?

Well, anyone who wants to emerge as President of this country should reach out to other people in the rest of the country. You cannot stay in one corner of the country and be aspiring to be President of Nigeria. You must be able to build bridges across the country. That is how to contest the President.

Millions of people are living in the North, the constants must reach out to these people in line with the principle of rotation of power, justice and equity and they will get results.

How many of them have the capacity and age in their favour?

They all have some positive and negative attributes on their own side. For example, when you pick Bola Tinubu, over the years he has built bridges across the country and he is known to have been a benefactor to lots of people. That is on the positive side.

On the negative side is the issue of his age and state of health, and whether his health can carry the contemporary challenges we face in Nigeria today. As for someone like Peter Obi, he is someone who has the intelligence and competence to govern this country, but he needs to move beyond his state or section of the country. Somebody like Orji Kalu has built bridges across the country and even well known in the northern part of Nigeria.

So he has the experience, but how Obi will be able to sell himself in the North, if it is not too late is a different issue. For Wike, he has been able to hold PDP together, such that but for him, the whole party would have gone under.

There is no doubt about that, but that is not something that will make him acceptable for a national position like presidency. He still has a lot of work to do when it comes to character and what have you.

How do you see this ASUU strike?

It has been going on because the government has not been able to fulfill his own side of the agreement it reached with the union. Until that is done, the strike will continue. It is unfortunate they have not given them the allocation they deserve to revamp the education sector.

How can this country say that it does not have money to fund its universities, when what a single student Manchester University or Oxford University is spending is what about 1,000 students in Nigerian university are spending?

The fact is that because the children of these people in authority are schooling abroad they would not allow Nigerian universities to have the funding they deserve and that is why we are where we are today.

And let me tell you, this bandits and terrorists we have are products of lack of education. If they were educated in the last 20, 30 or 40 years ago, we would not have found ourselves where we are today, and if you fail to educate this huge number of youths, you are creating a time bomb for the future.

That is my view.

