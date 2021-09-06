Metro & Crime

Bandits in military uniforms kidnap traditional ruler

Armed bandits dressed in military uniforms have abducted the traditional ruler of Wawa also known as Dodo of Wawa of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the traditional ruler, Dr. Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu was kidnapped in his palace at about 10pm on Saturday.

 

Eyewitness account has it that the gunmen stormed the area and went straight to the traditional ruler’s palace shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away and later left with him. Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen, who arrived on motorcycles, were dressed in mili-  tary uniforms, but did not touch or kidnap anyone else but the traditional ruler.

 

According to the source from Wawa, “the bandits arrived yesterday (Saturday) on motorcycles in the night at about 10, they were all in military uniform. “They shot sporadically into the air and threw the whole palace and the area into panic.

 

They left with our ruler and presently, nothing has been heard of his where about.” While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the Dodo of Wawa was kidnapped on Saturday in his palace in Borgu,

 

New Bussa council of the state. Abiodun said the Police tactical team have been dispatched to search and rescue the traditional ruler as well as arrest the hoodlums

