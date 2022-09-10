News

Bandits intercept ambulance, abduct occupants, abandon corpse in Abia

Suspected bandits have intercepted an ambulance conveying a corpse to Isuikwuato in Abia State, abducting two occupants accompanying the corpse and abandoned the corpse on the Umunneochi/ Ihube Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. The incident is coming a few days after the Umunneochi vigilante group foiled a kidnap attempt in Isuochi.

It was gathered that the ambulance was coming from Abraka in Delta State when the incident occurred. According to the family source, armed bandits waylaid the vehicle conveying the corpse and dragged out the occupants, abandoning the coffin in the vehicle on the road. The source, who said the deceased was his uncle’s wife, said the abductors whisked the victims including the deceased woman’s daughter, another relation, and the driver of the ambulance into the bush.

He said that the woman’s daughter later escaped from the captors while the driver and the other occupant in the vehicle are still being held captive. The source further disclosed that they had informed the Divisional Police Officer in Isuikwuato for police intervention. He also said that the devastated family had recovered the abandoned corpse and deposited it at the mortuary. ‘‘We are in disarray. People bringing the corpse of my uncle’s wife today were kidnapped at the notorious Umunneochi- Ihube Okigwe axis. They took away the victims into the bush. We have gone to pick the corpse and we have reported to the police. We want government to come to our rescue.” Police was yet to comment on the incident as at the time of this report.

 

