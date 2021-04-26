Bandits invade Kaduna church, kill medical doctor, 8 others, abduct scores

Bandits have attacked a church in Kaduna during a Sunday service, killing a medical doctor and abducting many others. The fresh attack is coming barely two days after the killing of three students of Greenfield University along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

About twenty of the students are still in captivity while negotiations are ongoing between the bandits and the family. Meanwhile, the attack on the church took place in Manini Tasha Village, Kuriga Ward in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A medical Doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro was shot dead during the attack while an unspecified number of persons were abducted from the church.

The Kaduna State Government and the state police command have confirmed the attack. This is as the state government also disclosed that not less than 8 persons, including an eight year old, were killed in separate attacks across the state. The separate attacks took place in Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kachia local government areas.

Meanwhile, an eye witness who narrowly escaped from the bandits during the church service at Haske Baptist Church in Manini Village, Mr. Yakubu Bala, disclosed that the bandits, who were heavily armed, invaded the church at about 9 a.m. when members were worshiping in the church. He explained that the bandits came in their numbers, heavily armed and began to shoot sporadically at the church and anyone in sight.

There was pandemonium as church members scampered for safety and were running in all directions for their dear life. He said, “Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro, a medical doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health was shot dead and unspecified number of people kidnapped while so many worshipers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“As I am talking to you now, we have not seen some of our villagers who ran into the bushes while the shootings were going on.

“We don’t know what is happening that we are facing this kind of problem in our peaceful communities. Most Villagers are already leaving their homes because of the constant attacks in so many villages in Chikun Local Government,” Yakubu lamented.

While condemning the church attacks, state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home, Samuel Aruwan, said “Government condemned in the strongest terms the attack by armed bandits on a place of worship on Sunday morning.”

Aruwan said the security report made available to the state government shows that “about four worshipbers pers were abducted from the church.

One resident, Shehu Mainika was injured by the bandits.” In another security report made available to newsmen, “armed bandits invaded Bagoma village, Birnin Gwari LGA and killed six persons.

“One person, Salisu Gwamna, older brother of the deceased, Bala Gwamna, was injured in the attack. “Also reported was an attack by armed bandits at Amfu village in Kachia LGA, in which one Mrs. Rahila Dauda was shot dead.

“Also partially burnt corpse of a seven-year-old, Abubakar Sarki Musa was found in an uncompleted building in Hayin Danmani area, Rigasa, Igabi LGA. “One Saddique Umar, an 18-year-old resident of the area, confessed to killing him, after luring the boy into the deserted building in a bid to steal a phone placed in his possession. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai roundly denounced the attack on the church in Chikun as a shocking act of depraved persons far-removed from humanity.

“The Governor added that attacking innocent worshipers, who were exercising their natural and lawful right to assemble in worship, represented the worst kind of evil.”

On their part, the police said, “Bandits in large num-worshipbers, bearing dangerous weapons, invaded the village and shot sporadically which resulted in people scampering for safety in different directions.

“Preliminary investigation conducted so far revealed that four persons are missing which arouse a suspicion that they might have been kidnapped by the hoodlums.”

Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said, “Normalcy has since been restored; security has been beefed up in the area with a view to forestalling reoccurrence of the dastardly attack while concerted effort is ongoing to locate the missing persons

