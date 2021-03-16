Bandits invade Kaduna primary school, abduct three teachers

el-Rufai seeks stakeholders’ help to rescue kidnap victims

Baba Negedu KADUNA Bandits currently ravaging Kaduna State yesterday invaded Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and abducted three teachers.

The gunmen, who rode on 15 motorcycles, attacked the school about 8.50am and abducted the teachers and some pupils.

The pupils reportedly escaped later when the bandits were said to have stopped at a nearby village to rustle cows. Governor Nasir el-Rufai has, however, resolved to engage stakeholders to ensure the rescue of those kidnapped across the state in recent times.

Before yesterday’s attack, bandits had kidnapped not less than 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Mando area of Kaduna State. The students are still in captivity. This was even as the kidnappers recently released a video asking for N500m naira ransom.

On the day the students were taken from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, troops of the Nigerian Army foiled a planned attack on the Turkish International Secondary School in the Rigachikun area of Kaduna metropolis. On Sunday night, bandits also attempted to kidnap about 307 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, in Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits were working to breach the perimeter of the school when soldiers came to the rescue of the students. But addressing journalists yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the government had compiled and analysed all the security reports and could confirm that there was indeed an invasion of the LEA school.

He said: “The government can confirm that three teachers, Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan and Bala Adamu, have been kidnapped. “Overall, the Kaduna State government is sustaining collaborative efforts towards tracking down the criminals and retrieving their hostages.

“The governor is actively engaging critical stakeholders towards the speedy achievement of this objective.” Aruwan said pupils, who had just arrived the school to begin the day’s activities, took to their heels in the course of the commotion, as the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles.

He said: “This led to two pupils, identified as Ahmad Halilu and Kabiru Yahaya, going missing. “However, we are happy to inform you that the two missing pupils have been found. We can also confirm that no single pupil was kidnapped from the school. Other than the three teachers previously mentioned, no staff or pupil of the school is missing following the attack.

“Security reports have also revealed that the bandits rustled several cattle and went away with five motorcycles and other valuables. “The military and other security agencies in the Birnin Gwari general area are in hot pursuit of the bandits, to ensure that the three kidnapped persons are rescued safely.”

The commissioner also said troops of the Nigerian Army on patrol in the Faka general area of Chikun Local Government Area rescued a young boy wandering in the Faka Forest. He said: “The boy, identified as Adewale Rasaq, was kidnapped over a week ago in the Kudenden area of Chikun Local Government, and escaped from his captors while his parents were negotiating the payment of a ransom of about N15 million to the bandits.

“Furthermore, troops of the Nigerian Army, while on aggressive fighting patrol in a forest around Kachia and Kauru local government areas, found a girl, Fatima Lawal, who also escaped from bandits.

“According to her statement, she was kidnapped about three weeks ago at Randa village in Kadage general area of Kauru Local Government. “These two persons will be handed over to their families through the chairmen of Chikun and Kauru local government areas.”

