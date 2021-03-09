Metro & Crime

Bandits invade Niger communities, kidnap 49

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

lVigilantes now to carry pump action guns –Bello

 

Daniel Atori Minna Bandits yesterday abducted about 50 villagers and carted away valuables in communities Niger State. The bandits, in separate operations, attacked Kutunku village in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted 19 people comprising 11 males and eight females.

 

The gunmen also invaded Jangaru village in Rafi Local Government Area and abducted about 30 people. The gunmen were said to have arrived the communities in the early hours of yesterday. One of the residents said via a telephone chat that the gunmen injured a lot of people during the operation.

 

 

The resident, who did not want his name mentioned, added that two of the abducted ladies were to get married this weekend. A reliable source from Jangaru village told our correspondent that the bandits sneaked into the village on foot to avoid creating awareness or panic for the villagers. It was learnt that the bandits had hidden their motorcycles far away from the village and trekked to the village and rounded up their victims while asleep.

 

 

 

The source added that some of the bandits were left behind with the motorcycles while others trekked into the village to carry out their  act.

 

The bandits moved from house to house, woke their victims up, stole their belongings and filed them out to where they parked their motorcycles and ferried them into the forest. “The villagers were caught unawares because they were all sleeping. Again, there was no noise because the kidnappers trekked to the village and there was no gunshot throughout to cause any panic.

 

“The villagers, who left with nothing, were forced to trek along with them to their motorcycles where they rode into the forest and till now,  act. The bandits moved from house to house, woke their victims up, stole their belongings and filed them out to where they parked their motorcycles and ferried them into the forest.

 

“The villagers were caught unawares because they were all sleeping. Again, there was no noise because the kidnappers trekked to the village and there was no gunshot throughout to cause any panic. “The villagers, who left with nothing, were forced to trek along with them to their motorcycles where they rode into the forest and till now,

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… Saves N672m from fictitious monthly salaries   Following its screening exercise and to ensure it meets up with the payment of salaries, Niger State government has discovered over N672 million diverted for monthly payment of 11,000  ghost workers The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the civil […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

IPPIS: Oil, gas workers protest, threaten strike

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Employees of parastatals under the Ministry of Petroleum yesterday protested against the enforcement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a system of salary payment. Armed with placards, the protesting employees of various agencies under the Petroleum Ministry marched on the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja. The protesters said they were […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FCTA warns sex workers to stay off nightclubs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) Sunday said that the continued hanging around by commercial sex workers at nightclubs and other recreational centres shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a serious threat to health safety that would not be tolerated.   While warning them to immediately stop the “unholy acts”, the administration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica