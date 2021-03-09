Bandits invade Niger communities, kidnap 49

lVigilantes now to carry pump action guns –Bello

Daniel Atori Minna Bandits yesterday abducted about 50 villagers and carted away valuables in communities Niger State. The bandits, in separate operations, attacked Kutunku village in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted 19 people comprising 11 males and eight females.

The gunmen also invaded Jangaru village in Rafi Local Government Area and abducted about 30 people. The gunmen were said to have arrived the communities in the early hours of yesterday. One of the residents said via a telephone chat that the gunmen injured a lot of people during the operation.

The resident, who did not want his name mentioned, added that two of the abducted ladies were to get married this weekend. A reliable source from Jangaru village told our correspondent that the bandits sneaked into the village on foot to avoid creating awareness or panic for the villagers. It was learnt that the bandits had hidden their motorcycles far away from the village and trekked to the village and rounded up their victims while asleep.

The source added that some of the bandits were left behind with the motorcycles while others trekked into the village to carry out their act.

The bandits moved from house to house, woke their victims up, stole their belongings and filed them out to where they parked their motorcycles and ferried them into the forest. “The villagers were caught unawares because they were all sleeping. Again, there was no noise because the kidnappers trekked to the village and there was no gunshot throughout to cause any panic.

