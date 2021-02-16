Metro & Crime

Bandits invade Niger communities, kill District Head, 9 others in daylight attack

… Abduct 24 villagers

Armed Bandits on Tuesday afternoon invaded some communities in Niger State killing nine persons and abducting 24 others in attacks which lasted over two hours.
Five of those killed were said to be men of the local vigilante while the others were young boys who were said to be supporting the vigilante people.
This was just as the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello confirmed the killing of the Village Head of Kusherki in Rafi Local Government Area, Alhaji Masud Abubakar and the abduction of his wife by bandits.
Our Correspondent learnt that the raid, which started at about 12.30pm and continued till around 2.00pm, had bandits numbering over 50 riding on motorcycles operating with sophisticated weapons including AK-47 rifles.
The eyewitness told our Correspondent that: “The bandits started from Kasuwe village and moved from there to other villages killing and maiming innocent villagers and dispossessing the villagers of food items and other valuables.”
It was reliably learnt that while the invasion was on, a helicopter hovered in the air allegedly giving the bandits protection.
Another set of bandits according to the report also blocked the major highway leading to Minna from Sarkin Pawa leaving motorists to scramble for their safety.
When contacted, the Secretary to Munya Local Government Council, Mr James Isaac Jagaba confirmed the story but said he could not give details

