Bandits invade Zaria community, abduct 3 house wives, others

At least six persons including three house wives have again been abducted in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The attack took place in Zango Community not too far from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Sources in the community said the bandits arrived the community at about 1.30 am on Thursday night, shooting sporadically. Many of the residents ran into the bush while others hide in their houses. After the attack six persons were said to have been taken away by the bandits. The incident is coming barely days after bandits stormed the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), killing two officers and abducting a major. The whereabouts of the kidnapped major is yet unknown, even as sources said the bandits have demanded a ransom of N200m for the release of the army officer.
