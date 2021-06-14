Bandits: Kebbi govt engages local vigilante to support security agencies

Following the persistent killing of innocent souls in Zuru Emirate, the Kebbi State government has engaged the services of local vigilante groups to support the efforts of other security agencies in the area.

Briefing our correspondent in his residence in Brinin Kebbi, at the weekend, the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Ismail Yombe Dabai, said the engagement of the vigilante groups such as Yansakai and others, will go a long way in supporting the other security agencies in fighting banditry in the area.

He added that the objective of their engagement was to curb the attack by bandits and ensure that lives and property of the citizens were preserved. “We decided to engaged them because of one reason or the other, and we also equally warned them not to take the law into their hands as they should follow the directive from the army and other security agencies attached to the area,” he said.

