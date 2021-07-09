Metro & Crime

Bandits kidnap 15 in Kaduna community, demand N300m

Bandits have invaded another community in Kaduna State and abducted 15 people. Eight of the victims were abducted from the same compound. Those kidnapped included two nursing mothers and two elderly women. Four of them were released when one of the nursing mothers continued to cry that her baby would suffer. She was shouting, “my baby, my baby, please my baby”. An elderly woman, who was diabetic, also fainted.

The attack occurred at Ungwan Gimbia at the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna suburb in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Ungwan Gimbia is along the same axis in Juji, where the wife of Dr. Phillip Ataga and his two children were kidnapped, before the wife was killed while the children were released in January 2020. The bandits, who attacked at least five households, invaded the area about 11pm on Wednesday and operated until the early hours of yesterday. The bandits broke the fence, windows, and doors to gain entry into the affected houses. Some relatives of the victims told the New Telegraph that the bandits had contacted them and were asking for N20 million for each of the 15 victims, totalling N300 million. Angered by the development, youths took the street and protested from their area to Kaduna-Kachia Road and later blocked the road.

The youth refused all pleas from the police and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to vacate the road. The youth were shouting, “enough is enough, every day they are kidnapping our people”. Some of the protesters also said they would continue to be on the road to drive home their point.

The protesters also asked the government to do whatever was necessary to stop the abductions. According to them, people have become helpless in the face of the prevailing insecurity. It took some time before the road was cleared. Mrs. Azoluche, wife of Chinedu Azoluche, a pharmacist, who was also kidnapped, told our correspondent that the bandits broke the fence of their compound and forced the window open before gaining entry into the house. Mrs. Azoluche, who is still breastfeeding her child, said she was initially taken with her husband before her cries forced the bandits to release her. According to her, the bandits took away her husband along with others kidnapped from the area. Another breastfeeding mother told journalists that bandits invaded the community past 10pm. She said: “My husband was still outside with one guy; they were discussing.

I was inside because I had a stomach upset. I heard a noise and I came out to the sitting room. I saw some men with knives; they wanted to stab me. They forced me to go outside where I saw where they tied my husband and other two people. “My children were crying inside and I was shouting that they should allow me to go inside and pick my children, but they said no. They said that I should sit down.

Then one of them told the other to allow me to go and pick my baby inside. I went inside, picked my baby and came outside. “The bandits asked if our neighbours were inside and we said no. They threatened to kill us if they found our neighbours inside their rooms. They broke their doors and brought all of them outside. “They asked me to go inside.

They went away with six people – a man with his two sons, my husband and two other guys.” Another resident said he narrowly escaped being kidnapped. He said: “I discovered that there was an attack about 11.20pm. I was hearing gunshots. I first heard the first gunshot, the second, and the third. After the fourth gunshot, they shook our gate but couldn’t gain entry. They broke the wall and entered our compound. Then my wife and I had to run for safety. “We hid in our bedroom. They removed my burglary and entered my sitting room, kitchen and the other bedroom. They tried to open the bedroom where my wife and I hid but they couldn’t open the door because I locked it with a key. They destroyed the key but couldn’t enter.”

