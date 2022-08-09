Metro & Crime

Bandits kidnap 20 people at Kara as RCCG members returning from camp narrowly escape

A pastor, Mr Gbenga Obaleye has revealed that about 20 persons were kidnapped early Tuesday morning by bandits around Kara area between Lagos and Ogun state.

In a post on his Facebook page, Obaleye urged the police and other security agencies to do something urgent, saying he could not believe that the criminal elements were now operating everywhere.

According to him: “This is not spoiling any tribe, my members in my church were coming from camp this morning at 5:30am, the fulanis came out from the KARA where they use to sell cows, 20 people have been taken into the bush, that little bush, my members left the car and ran back, shooting, they came back all money, laptop ATM have been taken, the phone they stole we used now to locate where they are as at 7am, pls police in Ogun axis pls help us not to disturb people in that area, truly they are all over I can’t believe this.”

In another post, Obaleye said he was sure that the bandits were targeting members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) returning from the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“Kara is dangerous now when you are coming from Camp, the fulanis almost kidnapped members of my church 30mins ago, am sure they are targeting people coming from camp,” Obaleye said.

 

