Bandits kidnap 4 female students in Southern Kaduna

Not less than four female students of the Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state have been abducted. Jema’a Local Government Area is located in the southern part of the state. The students New Telegraph gathered, were kidnapped at Mile 1 area of Gidan Waya axis on Monday evening.

However, many people were not aware of the incident until the kidnappers called to demand for ransom for the release of the students. The kidnappers are said to be demanding for millions of naira before the students will be set free. Speaking on the development, spokesman of the Kaduna State Student Union (KADSSU), KSCOE Chapter, Comrade Benjamin Fie, said the kidnappers have demanded a huge ransom from the parents who are unable to pay.

He said, “It’s with a bitter heart that the Kaduna State Student Union (KADSSU), of the prestigious Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya wishes to make it known to the college community and the public that four of their students were abducted.” He gave the name of the stu-dents as Racheal Edwin, a 200 level from Biology/Geography Department; Esther Ishaya, 200 level student from Economic/ History Department; Promise Tanimu, 200 level from English/ History Department and Beauty Luka, a 300 level student from Spe/ CRS Department. According to him, the kidnappers are demanding a huge ransom for the release of the abducted students, “We want to use this medium to urge the college community and all the students to commit themselves, the school and their parents to prayers,” he said.

