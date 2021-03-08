Bandits kidnap 49 people in Niger communities

… Gov Sani Bello to equip vigilantes with sophisticated weapons

Armed bandits on Monday abducted about 50 villagers in some communities in Niger State, carting away with their valuables.

The bandits in separate operations attacked Kutunku Village in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state and abducted 19 people comprising 11 males and eight females and also invaded Jangaru village in Rafi Local Government Area kidnapping no fewer than 30 people.

The gunmen were said to have arrived the communities in the early hours of Monday.

According to one of the residents in a chat via phone, the gunmen injured a lot of people during the operation.

The resident further said that, two of the abducted females are to be married off this weekend.