Metro & Crime

Bandits kidnap 49 people in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

… Gov Sani Bello to equip vigilantes with sophisticated weapons

Armed bandits on Monday abducted about 50 villagers in some communities in Niger State,  carting away with their valuables.
The bandits in separate operations attacked Kutunku Village in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state and abducted 19 people comprising 11 males and eight females and also invaded Jangaru village in Rafi Local Government Area kidnapping no fewer than 30 people.
The gunmen were said to have arrived the communities in the early hours of Monday.
According to one of the residents in a chat via phone, the gunmen injured a lot of people during the operation.
The resident further said that, two of the abducted females are to be married off this weekend.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cultists hack two to death in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A clash between De Dalm and Iceland confraternities has claimed the lives of two persons at Inen Ikot Eteye village in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.   It was learnt that the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday. Sources said members of De Balm attacked a member of Iceland in […]
Metro & Crime

Court upholds Oba Onakade as Alakenne of Ikenne

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice C. C. Ogunsanya of the Ogun State High Court, Sagamu Judicial Division, has upheld the installation of Oba Adeyinka Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne. Ogunsanya dismissed the claims filed by Prince Oluwayomi Ademola Adeyiga, asking the court to declare that the nomination, selection and appointment of Ob Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne […]
Metro & Crime

Wike redeems N30m bounty on kidnap kingpin, Bobosky

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has redeemed the N30 million bounty he placed on Honest Diigbara aka Boboski, the notorious kidnapper and gang leader who died in police custody. Wike announced the bounty last year owing to the killings, kidnappings and other atrocities in Ogoniland and its environs. The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica