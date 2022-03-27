Bandits kidnap Catholic priest in Kaduna

Reverend Father Felix Zakari of the St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Zango Tama parish, in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna, has been kidnapped by bandits.

Zango Tama was among the nine villages raided by some bandits in the early hours of Friday where over 50 people were killed while no fewer than 100 were abducted. The bandits also razed the church.

The affected villages, according to a source, are Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi among others.

Zakari was said to be among those abducted by bandits during attacks on the villages.

The church called on all men and women to pray for the safe release of the priest.

This was contained in a statement by the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Zaria, Patrict Adikwu Odeh.

The statement read: “We regret to officially announce and confirm the abduction of one of our Priests, Rev. Fr. Felix Zakari Fidson shortly after he left his residence at St Ann’s Zango Tama on his way to the diocesan headquarters on Thursday.

“We call on all men and women of Goodwill to pray for the safe release of Rr. Felix Zakari Fidson and others from the hands of their abductors on this day of the solemnity of the annunciation.

“Through the intercession of our Lady, the Mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and our mother. May our brother, Rev. Father Felix Zakari Fidson, and others return to us safe and sound.”

