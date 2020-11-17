Bandits kidnap eight women as man dies in midnight fire in Edo

*Heads of cult groups meet to stop bloody killings as robberies continue

Suspected bandits Tuesday kidnapped eight passengers from a commercial bus plying between Okhuessan and Emu in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

This is as a middle aged man in his late 50s and identified as Kayode Akerele, popularly called ‘Americana’, was reportedly burnt to death in a midnight inferno that gutted his residence in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko Edo Council Area of the state.

Also, the weeklong killings carried out by rival cult groups has died down in parts of Benin the state capital following an extensive meeting called by some stakeholders and heads of the various cult groups under the aegis of ‘Rainbow Coalition’.

There has been no reported case of killing in the last 24 hours in the state.

The burnt house also served as the Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area.

However, bandits robbed all the occupants of the Toyota Hiace bus and dispossessed them of their valuables.

It was learnt that the hoodlums had emerged from a nearby bush within the area and took the red coloured bus to a corner before carrying out their dastardly attack.

Findings, however, revealed that the kidnapped victims are females in their 30s and 40s.

It was further learnt that: “all the male passengers, the driver including aged women were left to go home after they were robbed.

Like this: Like Loading...