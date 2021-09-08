Bandits kidnap ex-NBC Director, daughter

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a former director of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ahmed Abdulkadir Bakori and his 15-year-old daughter, Laila Ahmad, in Katsina State.

A former colleague of the ace broadcaster, said the assailants, riding on motorbikes invaded his house in Bakori few minutes to 9pm.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the victim was in Bakori to see his second wife. His son, Nasif Ahmed, who confirmed the abduction of his father in a statement, said: “Innalillahi wa’inna ilaihi raji’un.

“My father and my step sister Laila Ahmad, 15 years has just been kidnapped by bandits in his house in Bakori. Hasbunallahu wani’imal wakil, lahaula wala kuwwata illa billa.”

Recall that Bakori had worked with the state owned Katsina State Tele- vision Authority before joining the National Broadcasting Commission where he served as Head of Public Affairs and Zonal Director in both Maiduguri and Sokoto zones.

Bakori, four kilometres away from Funtua, has witnessed series of attacks recently. On Saturday night, bandits abducted the wife and two children of a member representing the area at the State House of Assembly, Dr. Aminu Kurami.

